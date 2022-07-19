Semi Driver Killed in Rollover in Baxter

BAXTER -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driver died when the truck he was driving went off the road and rolled.

The incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. Monday in Baxter.

Troopers say 38-year-old Walter Hicks of Kansas City, Missouri was driving north on Highway 371 south of College Road when the semi ran off the road to the right and rolled over.

Get our free mobile app

Hicks died in the crash. He was wearing his seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc , was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."