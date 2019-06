ST. CLOUD -- A semi driver was hurt when the truck he was driving rolled.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Fifty-seven-year-old Walter Ressemann of Swanville was going east on Interstate 94 and turning onto northbound Highway 15. While on the ramp, the semi rolled onto its side.

Ressemann was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.