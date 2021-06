ROTHSAY -- The State Patrol says the westbound right lane of Interstate 94 is now open to traffic near Rothsay. Rothsay is located just north of Fergus Falls.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says a semi crashed and lost its load, blocking the lanes of traffic.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution as crews continue to investigate & cleanup.

Grabow says there are no injuries in that crash.

