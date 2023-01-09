See This in a Minnesota Store? You Know What Time of Year it is.
When you go out shopping during this time of year, and you run into these types of things for sale in the apparel department, you can probably guess what time of year it is.
In Minnesota, if you see swim suits on display and it's January, completely way too cold to wear anything like this, it's time to book a vacation. Most people want to get out of the "frozen tundra" at least for a week or so to get a break from the snow and cold and recharge the batteries, so to speak. When you come back, it's usually enough of a break from this weather so you can have a more positive attitude about the rest of the winter.
It can seem super long. Especially in January.
And right now there are several deals that you can get on vacation packages. I have found that if you can find an all-inclusive resort and the package includes the airfare and the hotel/resort stay, it's much more economical that trying to search around for the best deal. It's like they already did the work for you.
Right now, Sun Country has some great deals on flights to certain locations. So, if you are interested in those places, you can score a fairly good deal without having to go with the package deal which sometimes requires a stay of 7 days to get the best deal. Sometimes. And sometimes you can get a great deal at a resort if they are trying to fill it up. Score on a last minute deal.
So, if you happen to be walking through Target in St. Cloud and you see this display, start thinking VACATION!
