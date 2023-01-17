See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!

How creative are you?

I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures.

This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.

A person I saw on Facebook, who wanted to remain anonymous, was doing their part to help a co-worker, who doesn't have social media, to show off this great piece of art and maybe brighten someone's day:

Photo permission from person who wants to remain Anonymous via Facebook

How cool is this? The Minions! They look so realistic in their 3D form and if I were to pass this I would; one have to stop to take a picture and two it would instantly put me in a great mood no matter how I felt. How can the Minions not make you laugh or smile? Ever since we were introduced to them in "Despicable Me" I have been a fan!

This piece of snow art can be found in Columbia Heights, Minnesota and it isn't the first wall creation they've done. Here was one done before of another favorite animated character; Sully from "Monsters Inc."

Photo permission from person who wants to remain Anonymous via Facebook

Anyone else smiling after seeing these cool snow sculptures? Me too. May this person continue sharing their talent and creativity with us and I can't wait to see what masterpiece they share next. Any ideas on what you'd like to see? Hit us up on our app or if you have snow are you want to share, send that our way too!

