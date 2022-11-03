You can't beat the cold in Minnesota! May as well enjoy it anyway you can, like with the many winter activities available. From skiing, to snowshoeing, sipping hot cocoa or a hot toddy by the fire. Catching snowflakes on your tongue. Making a snow angel. You get the picture. You can definitely stay locked up and inside all winter long, but why not have a little fun with it too.

Want another idea to add to the list? How about the "Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery"? This place looks awesome!



First time this attraction will be at Fountain Hill Winery, but this magical palace is all put together by the Youngstrom Family and according to their website, the story goes like this;

Jim and Shannon Youngstrom, their 6 kids and now their children's spouses are all involved in making the ice palace every year! Jim's great grandmother traveled from Norway to move to the United States. He remembers her telling stories of her life. The Youngstrom name came from Sweden and we are proud to continue the Scandinavian ice constructing heritage here in the states. We are beyond blessed to have such a hard working crew of men and women teaming up to make this happen!

There will be so many attractions to enjoy as a family from Fire Shows, Fire Dancers, Ice tunnels, ice slides and you can meet some of your favorite winter characters!

On top of that, for the adults, Fountain Hill announced they will have, "the release of NEW WINES & SPIRITS!" See for yourself here:

Presale tickets are available now with the frozen fun to begin December 27th. But keep an eye out, if weather permits;

Tickets for earlier dates will be released at a later date

Located in Delano, Minnesota it's only about an hour drive from St. Cloud and it looks oh so worth the drive to make those memories!

