This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?

WHAT WILL BE NEXT?

An article I found from last January 2022, says that the decision to tear down Bloomington's Southgate Office Plaza came after changes in the amount of space businesses need these days to operate has changed drastically.

The building was obviously not in high demand, but that doesn't mean the land it sits on isn't being looked at for other purposes.

SkyHighMinnesota/Youtube

ENJOY THE FOOTAGE

As you take this trip in and around the crumbling building, it seems that they are taking their time in the process, as everything around it seems to be coming down but no gigantic mess is being made.

The real question is; once this building is gone, what will be going up in its place? Will it be shopping? Apartments? Different style business development? It will be interesting to see what happens over the next few months as the destruction continues, and I'm curious about what the space's future might look like. But for now, take a trip through the space with these incredible videos. For those that may have visited the building, it might be shocking to see something so majestic, can be gone in the blink of an eye.

