ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College volleyball team has been invited to play in the NJCAA Division III national tournament.

This is the first time the Cyclones have advanced to the national tournament since 2017. Their overall record is 17 wins and 14 losses.

NJCAA Tournament NJCAA Tournament loading...

SCTCC is the #12 overall seed out of 16 teams in the tournament. They'll play the #5 seed Sandhills on November 13th at 3:00 p.m.

Fellow Minnesota school Rochester has also qualified for the national tournament.

The national tournament will be played November 13th through the 15th in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.