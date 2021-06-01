SCTCC Baseball World Series Recap

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team took part in the NJCAA World Series over the weekend. Here's a look at how the 'Clones did.

SCTCC CYCLONES 4 NIAGARA COUNTY CC 2

The Cyclones defeated the Thunder Wolves, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a double in game No. 1 of the National tournament. The righty from Sauk Centre High School, Dylan Haskamp, started on the mound for the Cyclones, he threw a complete game to earn the win. This game was halted because of rain on Saturday and completed on Sunday morning. Dylan threw all nine innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Anthony Rodriguez, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Erik Holloman went 2-for-5 with a home run and Drew Beier went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Dylan Haskamp went 3-for-5 and Brandon Puig went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored one run. Michael Solis went 1-for-4 and Will Funk earned a walk and he scored one run.

The starting pitcher for the Thunder Wolves was Ryan Peterson, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Jackman threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Lange Baldensperger, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Andrew Fairbrother went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Scottie O’Bryan went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored one run and Zach Evans went 1-for-4 and he scored one run. Cole Laskowski went 1-for-3 with a walk, Bryce Moore went 2-for-3 and Howard Stucky had a stolen base.

RAVEN AMBASSADORS 6 STCTCC CYCLONES 3

The Ambassadors of Raven College South Alabama defeated the Cyclones, backed by thirteen hits. Chris Widger started on the mound for the Ambassadors, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tom Kane closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Ambassadors were led on offense by Sean Szetowicki, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Sam Daggers went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Dauri Genao went 1-for-5 for an RBI. John Cristino went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored and Jose Correa went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Jack Billings went 2-for-3 with a walk and Nick Nocella went 1-for-3 with two walks. Jim White went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Christian Lessman threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Dox threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. Grant Ludwig threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and one run. Cordell Lazer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, and he issued one walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Dylan Haskamp, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Drew Beier went 2-for-5 and he scored one run. Erik Holloman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Anthony Rodriguez went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Will Funk went 2-for-4.

OKTON CC OWLS 14 STCTCC CYCLONES 12

The Owls of Okton, Illinois defeated the Cyclones with seventeen hits, including three doubles and one triple. This gave their pitcher some support. Starting pitcher for the Owls was George Valencia, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brain Massaccesi threw two innings in relief, he gave up two runs, five walks and he had one strikeout. Ashton Schwab threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Cullen Geary threw 2/3 of an inning, issued three walks. Luke Kyprianidis threw one inning, gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Vertuno closed it out, he threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he retired four batters that he faced.

The Owls were led on offense by Andrew Smart, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Christain Seegers went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Steele Beatty went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned one walk and he scored two runs. Brendan Holloway went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Aaron Vertuno went 3-for-4 for an RBI, one walk and he scored one run. Madsen Beatty went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Matias went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. CJ Deshazer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Alex Rakas went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Sam Boysen threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and two walks. Grant Ludwig threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he had one strikeout. Sam Ochoa threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Anthony Rodriguez threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Michael Solis, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Drew Beier went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Marcus Cantu went 1-for-5 for an RBI, he earned one walk and he scored one run. Will Funk went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Zeke Hass went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Brandon Puig went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored one run. Dylan Haskamp went 1-for-4 with a double, two walks and he scored one run. Erik Holloman earned two walks and he scored one run. Anthony Rodriguez was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two run.