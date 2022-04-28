SCSU’s Koenig Throws a No-Hitter

ST. CLOUD -- Another St. Cloud State University pitcher has tossed a no-hitter.

Senior Trevor Koenig pitched a no-hitter in a 3 - 0 win over the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The lone blemish was a hit batter putting the only base runner on in the 5th inning.

Last Thursday Luke Tupy pitched a perfect game for SCSU.

Koenig's no-hitter is the 7th of the head coach Pat Dolan era.

Get our free mobile app

The Huskies swept the doubleheader with the Bulldogs running their win streak to 15 games, the most since starting the 2016 season with 23 straight wins.