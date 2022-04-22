SCSU Player Tosses Perfect Game, 28th in NCAA Division II History

ABERDEEN -- A St. Cloud State University pitcher had a perfect outing on Thursday.

Redshirt freshman Luke Tupy tossed a perfect game in a 3 - 0 win over Northern State. It was one of the best performances ever by a Husky. He struck out 15 on his way to just the sixth no-hitter and the first perfect game of the head coach Pat Dolan era.

It was the first no-hitter since Scott Lieser threw one against Sioux Falls back in 2013.

This was just the 28th perfect game in the history of the entire NCAA Division II league.

Tupy's 15 strikeouts were also the second-most in a single game by a Husky trailing only Matt Jensen's 17 strikeouts in 1970.

Get our free mobile app

The Huskies also won the second game of the doubleheader against Northern State 16 - 6 to extend their win streak to 10 games.