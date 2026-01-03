ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State wrestling program has done something no other Division II wrestling program in the country has accomplished.

With its win on Friday night, the Huskies won their 700th match in program history.

They are the lone Division II program to reach that milestone.

The #13-ranked SCSU beat Sioux Falls 48-0 at Halenbeck Hall to improve this season's record to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference. St. Cloud State improved to 3-0 all-time against Sioux Falls.

In 77 seasons of Huskies wrestling, the program has 700 wins, 371 losses, and 21 ties.

Current head coach Steve Costanzo, in his 20th year, has 293 wins and 32 ties.

Gabriel Smith stayed unbeaten with his eighth victory of the season.

No. 4 Cole Glazier remains undefeated with an 8-0 record.

No. 2 Joel Jesuroga stayed unbeaten with his fourth major decision and sixth bonus point win. Jesuroga is 7-0.

St. Cloud State will be back in action on January 9th as they travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to compete in the NWCA National Duals Tournament.

St. Cloud State University has won five Division II national titles (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021).

They finished second in the nation four times (2011, 2012, 2013, 2017)

Only four programs have more national championships than the Huskies: Central Oklahoma (9), Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo (8), Cal State Bakersfield (8), and Nebraska-Omaha (7).