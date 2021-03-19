SCSU Wrestlers Win 5th National Title in Past 6 Tournaments

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team has now won the last three national championships in Division II. The Huskies have also won five (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021) of the last six national tournaments. There was no tournament held last year due to COVID-19.

SCSU won this year's title last weekend down in St. Louis, Missouri.

Noah Ryan competed in the 197-pound weight class and finished 7th in the nation, he was also named an All-American.

He says they only had five regular-season matches this year so it was difficult to stay motivated at times.

We only got five matches. Usually, you're used to competing every single week, so it was really hard especially with all the COVID testing we had to do. But we were just grateful to have a national tournament because that was never a guarantee from the get-go.

There was a sixth regular-season match planned but that event was canceled.

Ryan is a junior and says he's looking forward to coming back next year and improving on his national ranking.

SCSU Individual wrestlers in the national tournament:

285 pounds - Kameron Teacher placed 1st

149 pounds - Garrett Aldrich placed 2nd

141 pounds - Joey Bianchini placed 2nd

133 pounds - Garrett Vos placed 2nd

165 pounds - Devin Fitzpatrick placed 3rd

157 pounds - Colby Njos placed 3rd

197 pounds - Noah Ryan placed 7th

