SCSU Working on a Plan For Removal of Unused Buildings

Last month St. Cloud State made it known their plans to remove unused residence halls. SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz joined me on WJON this week. He says they still intent to remove unused buildings but because the removal of each building would cost approximately $2 Million, there is no timeline to remove these buildings. Dietz explains they just don't have the money right now to do it. He says asbestos removal is mandatory and expensive. Dietz indicates they are putting together their priority list for which building or buildings could be removed first. Residence Halls that are not used include Sherburne, Benton North and South, and Stearns.

College of Education Building (photo - Jay Caldwell) College of Education Building (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Dietz says the college of Education building is the most recent academic building that is no longer used. He says they are looking at condensing academic areas to make things more functional and closer to each other which can create better service to the community. Dietz explains they don't have a blank slate for establishing where buildings and services are located but they are reimaging how they could create the best plan for the University. He says the University is still vibrant.

Three weeks from today will be move-in day on campus at SCSU. Dietz says it is an exciting day for students, especially first year students. He says there is always a buzz on campus when the new school year starts in the fall.

Dietz has been on the job at SCSU for 1 month and he says he's enjoyed meeting St. Cloud residents. He and St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis will be hosting a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, August 6 at 9:00 am. The meeting will be held at the Whitney Overlook behind Riverview Hall on the SCSU Campus.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Interim President Larry Dietz, it is available below.