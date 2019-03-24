SCSU Wins Two in Double-Header with USF

The St. Cloud State University baseball team took down the University of Sioux Falls through two straight games on Saturday and extended their win streak to five games.

St. Cloud State played steadily well through the opening innings of the first game. They tallied two runs in each of the first four. The Huskies allowed USF to score just one in the first and one in the second, but at the bottom of the fourth they gave up three.

At the top of the fifth inning, SCSU held a slim 8-5 lead. The two teams traded runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Huskies finally broke away from the Cougars in the seventh. They put up three runs and went on to win the game 12-7.

The second game was even smoother sailing for the Huskies. They shutout the Cougars while scoring 15 runs of their own.

Mathew Meyer , Mitch Mallek , and J ordan Joseph each scored four runs. Aaron Hammann , Lenny Walker , Najee Gaskins , and Toran Shahidi each finished with three. Dylan Haskamp , Caeden Harris , and Matt Quade all added one.

The Huskies improve to 18-3 and 6-1 NSIC. They will return to the field on Sunday night for the final game of the series at 5:00 p.m.