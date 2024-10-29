SCSU Wind Ensemble’s Halloween Spooktacular More Than Music

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There will be a fun Halloween event in St. Cloud tomorrow. The St. Cloud State University Wind Ensemble will be hosting its Halloween Spooktacular in Ritsche Auditorium.

Get our free mobile app

There will be a concert along with kid's themed family friendly activities like games, trick or treating, and a costume contest. The theme for the concert is Let's Take a Trip! which will showcase music from places like South America, Italy, and Southeast Asia.

St. Cloud State University St. Cloud State University loading...

The concert will close with a video and live music version of Pixar Movie Magic featuring clips from various Pixar films. Pre-concert activities start at 5:30 p.m. with the concert at 6:30 p.m. and it is free to attend.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to