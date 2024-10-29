SCSU Wind Ensemble’s Halloween Spooktacular More Than Music
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There will be a fun Halloween event in St. Cloud tomorrow. The St. Cloud State University Wind Ensemble will be hosting its Halloween Spooktacular in Ritsche Auditorium.
Get our free mobile app
There will be a concert along with kid's themed family friendly activities like games, trick or treating, and a costume contest. The theme for the concert is Let's Take a Trip! which will showcase music from places like South America, Italy, and Southeast Asia.
The concert will close with a video and live music version of Pixar Movie Magic featuring clips from various Pixar films. Pre-concert activities start at 5:30 p.m. with the concert at 6:30 p.m. and it is free to attend.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage
10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to