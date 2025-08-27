UNDATED (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team will start its season ranked #3 in the nation in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The pre-season poll was released on Wednesday.

The Top 5 nationally ranked teams are:

#1 - Lynn - 1,171 points

#2 - Angelo State - 1,014 points

#3 - St. Cloud State - 1,005 points

#4 - San Fransico State - 973 points

#5 - Ferris State - 907 points

Fellow Northern Sun Intercolligiate Conference teams that are nationally ranked include:

#13 - Concordia-St. Paul

#14 - Southwest Minnesota State

#21 - Wayne State

#25 - Northern State

Earlier this month, the coaches in the NSIC selected the Huskies as the preseason favorite to win the conference. SCSU won the conference regular season and post season tournament last year.

The Huskies return four starters from the 2024 team, including senior middle blocker Ella Thompson of Lakeville, who was named the Preseason Player of the Year for the conference.

Senior setter Emma Berran of Inver Grove Heights is also back.

Head coach Chad Braegelmann enters his 10th season at St. Cloud State. His record at SCSU is 179 wins and 95 losses.

The Huskies begin their 2025 season with a trip to Burnaby, British Columbia, and Bellingham, Washington, for the Western Washington Invitational from September 4th through the 6th. The NSIC schedule begins September 19th.