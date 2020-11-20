SCSU Seeing Increases in Covid-19 Cases [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON this week. Dr. Wacker says St. Cloud State is seeing increases in positive Covid-19 cases among students and staff. She says they have adjusted almost all of their learning to distance learning with instructors working with students to adjust lesson plans to protect students and staff. She says the Covid-19 alert level went from "yellow" to "orange". Wacker says the highest level of alert is "red" with "orange" at the next level.

With Thanksgiving fast approaching and the recommendation from Health professionals for college students to not travel home for Thanksgiving Dr. Wacker says they are keeping on-campus housing including the dorms open for students and will have on-campus food options for students as well.

Dr. Wacker says she looks forward to a time when Covid-19 doesn't overtake so much and stresses that we'll get through this together.

Dr. Robbyn Wacker joins me monthly on WJON with her next appearance set for Wednesday December 17 at 8:15 a.m.