SCSU Routs Winona for 10th Straight Win

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team entered February on a roll and kept the momentum going against Winona State University on Saturday.

The Huskies set the tone for the game early, going on a 10-0 run to start the first quarter. Their hot streak continued through the first half as they held a commanding 28-15 lead at the break.

The Warriors found their stride in the second half of the game. They got within nine in the third, but the Huskies pushed back out to 48-33 entering the final quarter. Winona got within 10 a few times in the final minutes, but a late push by St. Cloud gave the Huskies the 68-49 win.

Tori Wortz led the team with 15 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Brehna Evans finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Nikki Kilboten earned a double-double with 11 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 16-4 and 13-3 NSIC. Next weekend St. Cloud State will return home to host 15-7 Wayne State College on Friday. Pre-game starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.