SCSU Reports Strong Enrollment

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State University is starting the year off strong.

SCSU reports a 30-day enrollment of just over 10,000 students, a number that has remained constant for the last few years.

Other findings from the new semester:

86 percent of new Huskies in the fall of 2021 returned for their sophomore year, an increase of almost eight percent.

More students are looking at SCSU, with prospective students jumping 75% and new admissions up 11%.

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker attributes the success to a focus on each student.

St. Cloud State University has doubled the number of student advisors and implemented the “Huskies Student Success Coach” model that focuses attention on individual student success. The university now boasts more student advisors than any other similar state university in the region.