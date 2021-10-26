SCSU Professor Honored by Professional Award

ST. CLOUD -- A professor at St. Cloud State University is being honored by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators.

They announced Professor Brittany Williams PhD. will receive the Robert H Shaffer Award for Academic Excellence for her effectiveness teaching students about college administration.

Williams received a doctorate in Student Affairs and Administration from the University of Georgia in 2019 and started teaching at SCSU's College of Education later that year.

I think one of the reasons I bond so well with my students even in moments of tension is I admit to them, here are some things I know a whole lot about, here are areas I maybe don't know the answer, but I know how to find it, because that is what we teach you in graduate education. I consider it a privilege to co learn and co construct knowledge with them.

She is the second person at SCSU to win the award. Department Chair of the College of Education, Steve McCullar, won the award last year.

Williams will be presented with the award at a ceremony in Minneapolis next month.

