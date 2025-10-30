ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The four finalists to become the next president of St. Cloud State University have been announced.

Minnesota State System says the candidates are Matt Cecil, who currently serves as interim provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, a position he's held since August 2024.

Lisa Foss is the senior director for U.S. Practice, University Design Institute at Arizona State University, a position she has held since 2024.

Rodney Hanley is the president of Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, a position he has held since 2023.

And, Gregory Tomso is currently on sabbatical through August 2026 from his previous appointment as vice president, academic engagement and student affairs at the University of West Florida.

The candidates were recommended by a search advisory committee that was made up of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders. They are scheduled to conduct campus visits next week. The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is expected to consider the chancellor's recommendation for president of St. Cloud State University at its November 19th meeting. The anticipated start date for the new president is January 1st.