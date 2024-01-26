SCSU Plays at “Hockey Day in Minnesota”
WARROAD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey will see a bigger audience on Saturday, January 27th.
The game between SCSU and top-ranked Ohio State will be broadcast on Bally Sports North Extra and Bally Sports Ohio.
The game is part of the annual “Hockey Day in Minnesota” festivities. The event features high school hockey, men’s and women’s college hockey, and a Minnesota Wild game all on the ice in Warroad, Minnesota.
St. Cloud State’s Husky Productions will broadcast the game, including pre-game and post-game interviews.
The St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey Team will face off against Ohio State at 1:07 pm Saturday.
