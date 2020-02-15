SCSU Picks up 15th Conference Win of the Season

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team put up another impressive win against MSU-Moorhead on Friday.

The close first-quarter set the stage for what would be a tight and entertaining game. There were 12 lead changes in the first half alone, with SCSU holding a 42-39 advantage at the break.

In the second half of play, the teams saw eight lead changes and six ties. Ultimately it was the Huskies who came away with the win 80-74.

Tori Wortz led the team with 18 points. Erin Navratil finished with 17 points. Madelin Dammann added 15, Nikki Kilboten 13, and Brehna Evans 12.

The Huskies improve to 18-5 and 15-4 NSIC. They will play their final home game of the regular season on Saturday when they host Northern State. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.