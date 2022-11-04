SCSU Partners With More Local Businesses

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - New grants will expand business training at St. Cloud State University.

SCSU’s Center for Continuing Studies has been awarded grants to develop workforce training programs for Dubow and EssilorLuxottica. SCSU will develop the training programs, and then partner with St. Cloud Technical and Community College and Ridgewater Community College to deliver the training.

EssilorLuxottica was awarded a $260,000 grant. They operate 126 almost 400 labs worldwide and are one of the top employers in St. Cloud.

Dubow employs 210 in St. Cloud and has become a global leader in custom printed items, shipping over 30,000 items to over 10,000 locations every day. Their grant totaled $280,000 from the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership.

Both companies will use the grants to increase their employees’ technical skills.

Since 2011, SCSU’s Center for Continuing Studies has partnered with 15 companies to develop workforce training for more than 5,000 employees.