SCSU Grant Helps Prepare High-Tech Workers

ST. CLOUD -- Two local companies have been awarded grants to help train the next generation of skilled workers.

Grede Casting earned a grant of $300,000 while SCR (St Cloud Refrigeration) is awarded a $250,000 grant to provide customized training to strengthen their workforce.

St. Cloud State University’s Center for Continuing Studies will offer professional development, training and host conferences, while St. Cloud Technical and Community College, Ridgewater Community College and Hennepin Technical College will deliver the customized training.

The grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Minnesota Job Skills Partnership are intended to have three outcomes:

Provide workers with skills they can carry with them

The company gains a stronger workforce with enhanced skills

Provide the university with new programming that can be used by other businesses.

Grede Casting operates 10 facilities across North America, including an operation in St. Cloud, and employs 3,800 workers. They’re one of the largest metal casters in the industry.

SCR (formerly St. Cloud Refrigeration) is a leader in commercial refrigeration, HVAC/R, building automation, and food service design. A family-owned business, SCR operates divisions in St. Cloud, Duluth, Rochester, Mankato, the Twin Cities and the Brainerd Lakes area.