SCSU Leads Minnesota Nursing Education With Top Ranking

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A national website that analyzes nursing programs across the country has ranked St. Cloud State University as the top nursing school in Minnesota.

The rankings by registerednursing.org examined the past three years of NCLEX-RN exam pass rates, curriculum, academic training, and clinical experiences. SCSU's exam pass rate was nearly 96% which the school says reflects the nursing program's ability to prepare students to enter the workforce.

SCSU boasts state-of-the-art simulation labs and strong partnerships within the healthcare field.

SCSU, which offers a four-year Registered Nursing degree, was ranked number one out of 40 Minnesota schools analyzed. The St. Cloud Technical and Community College was ranked number two and offers a two-year Associate Degree in Nursing.

SCSU is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and emphasizes holistic care, critical thinking, and culturally sensitive nursing practices.

