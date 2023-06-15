SCSU Named Transfer-Friendly University

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - For the fourth year in a row, St. Cloud State University has been recognized as one of the best schools to transfer to.

Phi Theta Kappa’s Transfer Honor Roll looks at 40 metrics, like admission practices, college cost, and financial aid.

Get our free mobile app

SCSU is the only public institution in Minnesota, and one of 208 colleges and universities nationwide to earn a spot on the honor roll. The university was recognized for excellence in developing pathways for community college transfer students.

Phi Theta Kappa’s Honor Roll is an online tool designed to help students find the best-fit colleges and career pathways.

READ RELATED ARTICLES