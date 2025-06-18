SCSU Moves Campus Bookstore to New Location

St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University has moved its campus bookstore into a new location.

The Husky Bookstore is now located inside the main entrance of the Atwood Memorial Center.

The new store has a focus on SCSU merchandise and apparel, with textbooks and course materials now being offered through the bookstore's website.

Chief Financial Officer Dan Golombecki says, "The move to Atwood creates greater visibility for the Husky Bookstore and benefits the vibrant atmosphere we aim to build upon in our student center".

The bookstore has been operating out of Centennial Hall since 2001.

Summer hours are 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. When the fall semester begins in August, it will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

