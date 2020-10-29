SCSU Managing Covid-19 Well [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She says they have had few positive Covid-19 cases and both staff and students have done a good job masking and living up to the guidelines expected. She says SCSU has classes that are both in-person and online only and some that are also a hybrid of the two. She says staff and students have improved from last spring on how they handle online or hybrid situations as the technology has become more familiar for all people involved.

For people looking to change careers or to get a masters Dr. Wacker says SCSU is well equipped to help those individuals. She says people can complete a masters in 1 to 2 years and for those who are graduates returning to school to change careers they could also receive a new degree in a 1 to 2 year period.

Covid-19 cases at St. Cloud State remain low according to Wacker but the tri-county area is seeing a surge in positive cases and hospitalizations. Wacker says they have not been contacted by the state or CentraCare needing to use SCSU dorms to house Covid-19 patients. She says they were contacted back in April but have not been notified of a need yet. She says Benton Hall would be the dorm available if needed.