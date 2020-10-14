SCSU Hosting Mostly Virtual Homecoming Festivities

ST. CLOUD -- This is homecoming week at St. Cloud State University, although a much quieter one than organizers would have hoped for.

John Brown is the Associate Director of Alumni Relations. He says they didn't want the coronavirus to completely shut down the homecoming week festivities.

We weren't going to let the pandemic stop us. We wanted to do something and we wanted to b able to keep things going and keep the homecoming tradition alive.

Many of the events are virtual like the donor appreciation gala, the alumni association awards recognition, and the dedication of the new strength and conditioning center. Brown says there's also a virtual 5K that has been well received.

He says it's important for the university's alumni to know that SCSU is staying strong through the pandemic.

We have over 125,000 alumni worldwide. We love them and we want them to know that as an institution through everything that we've seen in 2020 we are a university that is moving forward.

Brown says for the fiscal year that just ended the exceeded their fundraising goal, although donations were down in the last quarter. He says donations help with things like the student emergency fund and the Huskies food pantry.

SCSU Homecoming events run today Wednesday through Saturday.