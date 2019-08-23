SCSU Hosting 5th Annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University is welcoming students and raising money for an on-campus organization with a picnic on Saturday.

The 5th annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Barden Park.

The cook-out includes hamburgers and hot dogs as well as a silent auction. All the money raised will go to the Student Veteran Organization’s Student Veterans Emergency Relief Fund.

The event is open to the community. Veterans and active military members eat for free.