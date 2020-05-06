SCSU Hoping For In-Person Learning This Summer [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She told me that their first session of summer classes will all be distance learning but they are hoping to bring students back for in-person classes for the 2nd summer session starting in late June/early July. President Wacker indicated that both instructors and students have adapted well to distance learning this semester and have learned some things to make the experience better going forward.

President Wacker said SCSU refunded students for on-campus housing and meal plans and that cost is a consequence from Covid-19. President Wacker said a couple of their unused dorms are available to assist the county with Covid-19 patients if needed. President Wacker joins me every other month on WJON.