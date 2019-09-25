SCSU Homecoming Week Starts with Bonfire, Ends With Fireworks

ST. CLOUD -- There is a big community event on the St. Cloud State University campus Wednesday to help kick-off homecoming week. A bonfire and pep rally will be held starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Q-Lot next to the Beaver Islands.

Husky sports band will be there, our cheer dance teams will be there, the football team is confirmed, and we have other student athletes that will be there as well, our student body president is emceeing the event, so it is about a 15 to 20 minute program and then just hanging out around the fire.

Interim Director of Campus Involvement Tommy Balicky says the tradition of a homecoming bonfire goes back several years for SCSU.

Balicky says one new event you can look forward to this year is a fireworks show after the football game on Saturday night.

Part of the thinking is it is also the end of the sesquicentennial, so we wanted to do something to send off the sesquicentennial, so it is a partnership between the two committees.

Other SCSU homecoming events on Saturday include a 5K run, public tours of the newly renovated Eastman Hall, the dedication of the new Husky Plaza, and a fan fest.