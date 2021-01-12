SCSU Hockey Climbs Up Latest USCHO Poll

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team has climbed even further up the weekly USCHO poll after a weekend sweep over the Bulldogs in Duluth. St. Cloud State is 9-4 overall this season.

The Huskies jumped from #6 to #4 in the poll, trailing only #1 Minnesota (11-1), #2 North Dakota (8-2-1) and #3 Boston College (6-2). The Huskies received one first-place vote out of 40, with Minnesota getting 31 and North Dakota eight.

The Huskies will hit the road this weekend for a series with the Western Michigan Broncos in Kalamazoo. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Huskies can be heard all season long on The River 96.7 FM.