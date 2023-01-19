Three Husky Hockey Players Named Hobey Baker Nominees

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three players on the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Award.

Dylan Anhorn, Grant Cruikshank and Jami Krannila are all nominees for the top Division I college hockey player award.

Anhorn leads all Husky defenseman an ranks 4th on the team with 23 points. His 18 assists are the second-most among blue liners in the NCAA.

Cruikshank is setting career highs in goals, assists and points. His 15 goals are the third-most in the NCAA this season.

Krannila currently leads the Huskies with 25 points and has produced his third straight 20 point season.

You can vote to help make these three Huskies one of the top-10 finalists now through March 5th.