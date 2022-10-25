SCSU Hockey Ranked #2 This Week

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team moved from #8 to #2 in this week's USCHO.com Division I poll. The Huskies swept then #2 Minnesota State 3-2 and 4-3 Friday and Saturday nights to improve to 6-0 on the season. Minnesota State dropped from #2 to #8 in this week's poll.

Minnesota split a pair of games with North Dakota and is ranked #1 receiving 21 first place votes, St. Cloud State received 14 first place votes. Denver is ranked #3, Michigan is 4th and Massachusetts is ranked #5. North Dakota, Quinnipiac, Minnesota State, Boston University and Connecticut round out the top ten.

St. Cloud State will play a home and home series with Bemidji State this Friday and Saturday. Friday's game is in Bemidji starting at 7 p.m. SCSU will host the Beavers at 6 p.m. Saturday.