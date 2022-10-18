SCSU Hockey Moves Up in National Poll

SCSU Hockey Moves Up in National Poll

photo courtesy of scsuhuskies.com

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is ranked #8 this week in the USCHO.com Division I poll.  The Huskies are 4-0 after posting a pair of wins at Wisconsin last weekend 5-1 and 2-1.

Minnesota is ranked #1 this week moving up from #2.  Minnesota State-Mankato is ranked #2 followed by Quinnipiac, Denver, Michigan, Massachusetts and North Dakota.  St. Cloud State received 1 first place vote.

The Huskies host 2nd ranked Minnesota-State Mankato Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.

 

