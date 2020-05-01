SCSU Has First Confirmed COVID-19 Case on Campus

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University has now had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a letter sent to the campus community by President Robbyn Wacker, it states that a member of the campus community has been diagnosed but did not specify if it is a student or staff member.

In this case, they have determined that the risk of exposure at the university is low and similar to the exposure one might have while being out in the community.

The letter says this is the first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 at the campus, but as access to testing increases so will the number of positive cases. Wacker says they don't expect that future low-risk diagnoses will require university-wide communication.

