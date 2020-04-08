SCSU Food Pantry Providing Options to Struggling Students

ST. CLOUD -- As wallets become tighter, especially for college students, basic needs like food have never been in such high demand.

St. Cloud State University has been providing those necessities for students still on campus.

Teresa Bautch is the Dean's Office Assistant in the University Library. She says SCSU launched the Huskies Food Pantry in January, but given the circumstances, the pantry has been an important resource for students over the past month.

We had a soft opening in January, where we saw a few people come in. But once things started happening, we saw our numbers jump.

The pantry offers non-perishable food items and other goods such as personal care items and diapers. SCSU is also adhering to all social distancing guidelines.

Bautch says a majority of their supplies comes from donations.

We started mostly with just donations. We also have a partnership with Second Harvest Heartland and we were thankfully able to get food right when this started. Then our on camps food service Chartwells had a ton of food that they donated.

She says all current SCSU students are welcome, but are asked to show a student ID.

The Huskies Food Pantry is located in the Mississippi Room of the Atwood Memorial Center and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

