SCSU Falls Short in Bismark

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team came up short against the University of Mary on Saturday.

The Huskies fell behind in the opening half, trailing 39-30 at the break. They rallied in the second half, outscoring the Marauders 50-46, but it was not quite enough to overcome the deficit. SCSU fell 85-80.

Trevon Marshall led the team in his third consecutive game with 30 or more points. He ended the day with 36 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Diamond Onwuka put up 11 points, and Anthony Roberts added 10.

The Huskies fall to 9-7 and 6-4 NSIC. They will look to get back in the win column on Friday when they host Concordia University-St. Paul. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.