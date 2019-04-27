SCSU Drops Two in Double Header Against Northern State

The no. 2 St. Cloud State University baseball team dropped two in a row for just the second time this season in a home doubleheader against Northern State University.

The first game was not exactly a run-away for the Wolves, but the Huskies struggled to get their offense moving. Northern State put up one run in the second and one in the fifth to beat St. Cloud State 2-0.

SCSU faltered at the beginning of the second game, falling behind 3-1 after the opening three innings. In the fourth, SCSU closed the gap to 3-2. The Wolves extended their lead to 4-2 in the seventh. The Huskies had a chance to come back in the ninth, but they added one more run to their total and fell again, 4-3.

Najee Gaskins , Mathew Meyer , and Caeden Harris each scored one run for SCSU.

The Huskies fall to 33-9 and 21-7 NSIC. They will close out the three-game series against the Wolves on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.