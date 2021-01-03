SCSU Drops Season Opener to Upper Iowa in OT

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team fell to Upper Iowa University in their first game of the season on Saturday.

The Huskies sunk the first bucket of the game and controlled the scoreboard all through the opening half of play. SCSU led Upper Iowa 24-14 after one quarter and 37-32 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Peacocks fought their way to within two points of St. Cloud State, but the Huskies pushed their lead back out to 57-48. Upper Iowa outscored SCSU 17-8 in the final quarter to tie the game up 65-65 in the final seconds.

The Huskies scored first in the extra period, but could not hold off the Peacocks. Upper Iowa outscored SCSU 10-6 to win it 75-71.

Lydia Haack led all scorers, netting 30 points for Upper Iowa. Brehna Evans led the way for the Huskies with 21 points. Tori Wortz added 18 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.

The Huskies fall to 0-1. They will take the court again on Sunday for game two against the Peacocks. You can catch that game at 4:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.