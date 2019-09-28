SCSU Dedicates New Plaza, Holds Fan Fest [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The newest addition to the St. Cloud State University campus was officially dedicated on Saturday afternoon.

Husky Plaza opened as a symbol of the 150th anniversary of the school. The site features a bronze husky provided by the alumni association.

Matt Andrew is the Vice President of University Advancement. He says alumni can still buy bricks in the plaza.

One of the things that we are hoping to make stronger is alumni connections to the university, so I invite any alumni out there who want to leave a message or a legacy to please contact our office and purchase a brick for next summer.

So far, 530 bricks have been purchased. A time capsule was also placed on the site to be opened by a future generation. The plaza is located outside of Atwood Memorial Center and Centennial Hall.

The ceremony was followed by the first-ever Husky Walk which followed the sports band across campus down to Fan Fest in the Husky Pay Lot.

Andy Sailer is the Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Promotions He says the public pre-game tailgating event just keeps getting bigger.

We've got a lot of stuff going on. We've got bean bags, we've got yard games, spikeball, all those types of things, KanJam. We've got a bounce house going up. We've got people bringing in their own food, tailgating, their own drinks, things like that, just a fun atmosphere getting everybody prepped up for the game tonight.

The homecoming football game against Northern State University and fireworks followed.