St. Cloud State University will be replacing the chiller at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in March of 2026. SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz joined me on WJON. He says they are putting out for public bids later this month for the construction and replacement of the old chiller with a new one. Dietz anticipates the construction to take place from March 2026 until September of 2026 with the new chiller set to go prior to the 2026-2027 season.

State Funded Project

This project is state funded with the money being allocated during the 2025 legislative session. Dietz says the original system has been in place since 1989 and uses R-22, which is outdated. The new chiller will use an ammonia refrigerant. Dietz says the $60 Million Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement (HEAPR) money was awarded by the state to colleges and universities in Minnesota State. Dietz says the new system will be much more sustainable and will include a new HVAC. The cost awarded to SCSU for this project is $12.9 Million.

Ice will be Smaller

Dietz says the new rink won't be Olympic size anymore, it will be a little bit smaller but not likely noticeable by the general public. The older chiller will continue to used by SCSU for this season. Dietz is optimistic the older chiller has one more season in it.

Other Topics

President Dietz and I also talked about the completion of the sale of Selke Field to Central Minnesota Youth Soccer, a recent donation from the Miller Family to the University and buildings not in use on campus.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Larry Dietz, click below.