Scott Winkelman, 43, St. Augusta

June 27, 1980 - February 22, 2024

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral in St. Cloud for Scott Winkelman, 43, of St. Augusta who died Thursday, February 22, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8PM Monday and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Scott was born June 27, 1980 in St. Cloud to Douglas & Diane (Linz) Winkelman. After graduating high school, he built a career in the landscaping industry, which allowed him to combine his eye for design with his thorough understanding of plants and trees and flowers. Most recently, he owned and operated his own landscape company, Outside Design. He is a member of St. Mary’s Help of Christian in St. Augusta. Scott was a diehard, season-ticket holding Minnesota Vikings Fan, and he bled purple. “Skol Vikings” was his favorite phrase. He was very loyal to his family, and his nieces and nephews held a special place in his heart. His favorite movie was Grumpy Old Men, and he could quote lines from the entire movie backward and forward. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time fishing, boating on the Cass Lake chain, and working at his lake lot up north, which was a very special place for him that he loved sharing with his family. Scotty lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by his parents, Doug & Diane of St. Augusta; siblings, Denise of Sartell; Eric (Jenna) of Pueblo, CO; Andrea of Puerto Vallarta, MX; Travis (Pamela) of Clearwater; Ryan (William Terry) of Denver, CO; grandmother, Eleanor Winkelman of St. Cloud and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Edmund & Louise Linz and Delbert Winkelman; nephew, Avery; cousin, Adam; and Godmother Judy.