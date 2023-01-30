Scott Williams, 61, Little Falls

February 2, 1961 - January 26, 2023

Scott Williams, 61-year-old resident of Little Falls died Thursday, January 26 at his home in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 31 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Monday, January 30 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. The burial will be in the Fort Ripley Cemetery, Fort Ripley, MN.

Scott Bradley Williams was born on February 2, 1961 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to the late Robert and Nancy (Thorton) Williams. He grew up in Little Falls. Scott attended school in Little Falls and graduated with the Class of 1979. He was united in marriage to Lori Tucker on January 5, 1985 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls. The couple were blessed with three children, Cory, Aaron and Ashley. Scott worked at Larson Boats and Virnig Manufacturing. He loved boating, camping, muscle cars, the faster the better. Scott’s greatest love was kids and grandkids, He always made sure to tell them they rocked his world. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. Scott couldn’t wait to take his grandkids camping every year and also to Duluth a place he loved to visit. He loved to take the grandkids to all the places he loved going.

Scott will forever be loved by his wife, Lori Williams of Little Falls; children, Cory (Kristin) Williams of Pierz, Aaron (Stacy) Williams of Pierz and Ashley Williams of Little Falls; grandchildren, Beau, Brody, Brogan and Emma; sisters, Stacey Williams and Cheryl Hamm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nancy Williams; sisters, Debbie and Shelly; nephews, Joseph Hamm and Justin Richner; father and mother-in-law, Gordon Tucker and Grace Williams.

Casket Bearers will be: Randy Post, Rick Erhardt, Ed Hoover, Craig Gaines, Vince Rodeski, Ron Nelson, Dave Nelson and Trent Nash