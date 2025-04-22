Scott P. Karst, 58, Princeton

January 20, 1967 - April 18, 2025

Scott P. Karst, age 58 of Princeton, MN, died suddenly on Friday, April 18, 2025, at his home in Baldwin Township. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Baldwin Cemetery in Baldwin Township.

Scott was born to Frederick and Sherry (Davis) Karst on January 20, 1967, in Minneapolis. He married Jodi Greenwaldt on July 18, 1998, in Elk River. Scott was self-employed in the construction business. He found so much joy in the simple things—four-wheeling, snowmobiling, camping, and ice fishing—especially when he was surrounded by his family. Those were the moments he lived for. He was a true workaholic, not because he had to be, but because he genuinely loved what he did. His dedication, strength, and love for his family will always be remembered.

Scott is survived by his wife, Jodi of Princeton; sons, Corey, Kyle, and Alex, all of Princeton; mother, Sherry of Rice; sister, LuAnn (Jon) Mills of Sauk Rapids; brother, Troy (Bridgett) of Princeton; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.