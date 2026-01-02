July 6, 1962 – December 29, 2025

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Scott Etzel, age 63 of Milaca, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly at his home and was welcomed into the arms of our Lord, on December 29, 2025. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, January 2, 2026 at New Life Church in Foley. Pastor Pam Schrupp will officiate and a visitation will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Friday. Service Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Scott Andrew Etzel was born July 6, 1962 in Moline, Illinois to Leonard and Kay (Edwards) Etzel. He married Kelly McKenney-Bast on June 19, 2021 in Aitkin, Minnesota. Scott graduated from United Township High School where he excelled in football and wrestling, and was voted Scholastic Athlete of the Year. He attended University of Northern Iowa on a full ride football scholarship where he started all 4 years. Scott graduated from the University of Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls. He obtained his Master of Education Degree in 2000 at St. Mary's University in Winona, Minnesota.

Scott taught Tech Ed and Drivers Education, he was also involved with SKILLS USA, training young people for the future for over a decade. Football was a tremendous part of Scott's life. From playing in high school, college, and signing as a free agent for the Kansas City Chiefs to coaching at Kennedy High School in Bloomington, Minnesota from 1987 to 2021 before moving to Milaca. He taught at Onamia High School since 2023 and was an active member of New Life Church in Foley. He loved his family and his grandchildren and was always willing to help people with anything they needed.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly, Milaca and children, Conrad (Amy) Etzel, Samantha Etzel, Conrad and Samantha’s' mother, Sara Etzel, step-children: Aaron Bast, Abbie Langman, Anna Ruschmeier, Andrew Bast, Adam Bast and Alan Bast, mother, Kay Etzel, brother, Kent (Lori) Etzel and sisters-in-law, Suzanne Etzel and Robyn Etzel-Carberry, 13 grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard and brothers, Craig and Todd.