St. Cloud Road Rage Incident Leads to Assault Charges

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man faces two felony charges after a road rage incident Tuesday morning.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to an incident where a man said he was threatened with a box cutter.

According to the charges, the man said he was driving on 25th Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. and was stopped at a red light to turn onto Highway 23. When the light turned green, he said a man on a scooter went through the red light, forcing him to brake suddenly.

The victim said the driver of the scooter, 25-year-old Logan Vanderbeek, started yelling at him and aggressively gesturing at him. When the victim rolled down his window, Vanderbeek allegedly pulled out a box cutter and pointed it at him.

The driver continued down the road and pulled into the Kwik Trip, where he saw Vanderbeek again. Court records allege Vanderbeek approached the victim and was cursing at him before throwing the utility knife at him.

Vanderbeek faces two felony charges of 5th-degree assault within three years of two or more domestic violence and assault convictions. Vanderbeek has a domestic assault conviction from Mille Lacs County in 2022 and an assault conviction from Stearns County in 2023.

